Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is going to the Masters

April 11, 2024 12:10PM CDT
Texas Tech Athletics

Article by Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech legend Ludvig Aberg had another respectable showing at the Valero Texas Open this past weekend.

After a top 10 finish at the The Players open, Aberg shot five under and finished tied for fourteenth place. 

Aberg never really found his stride shooting a 72/71/67 and a 73 in the final round.

Aberg took home $133 thousand dollars and solidified himself as a top 10 player in the world, coming in at ninth.

The twenty-four-year-old Swedish golfer will make his debut appearance at Augusta, competing against the world’s top players.

Will Ludvig Aberg become the first Red Raider to ever win the Masters? 

Don’t miss out on the action as the tournament tees off on August 11th and runs through the 14th.

