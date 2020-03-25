Thank You Health Care & Public Safety Employees

      Breaking News
Mar 25, 2020 @ 10:41am

Sometimes saying Thank You for all you do is just not enough, but right now that’s what comes to mind for all our Health Care providers & Public Safety workers.

Hopefully, when this world calms down a little,  you can take a nice long vacation. Maybe to one of my favorite spots, HAWAII!!  But if its not there, maybe somewhere you can just relax.

Once again thank you so much thru this interesting time in life.  May God bless you and keep you safe!

Mudflap

