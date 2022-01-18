      Weather Alert

“Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough”: Michael Ray celebrates his first multi-week #1 hit

Jan 18, 2022 @ 10:00am

Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray has achieved a personal milestone with his #1 hit, “Whiskey and Rain.” 

The song about nursing one’s heartbreak away with a glass of something strong has officially become Michael’s first multi-week #1, sitting in the top slot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the second consecutive week. 

“Y’all don’t know how happy that makes me,” Michael says in an appreciative video on Instagram as he thanks fans and friends for continuing to request the song on country radio. “Pour a little whiskey and know that this is your #1 too.” 

“Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough……. WHISKEY AND RAIN IS OFFICIALLY MY FIRST TWO-WEEK #1!!!!” he adds in the caption. “I’m sending all the love and support I’ve felt and continue to feel for this song right back to each and every one of y’all who called and requested it, streamed it like hell, and sung it loud back to us on tour. This #1 belongs to all of us!!!” 

“Whiskey and Rain” is the singer’s fourth #1 single. It’s featured on his 2021 EP, Higher Education. 

