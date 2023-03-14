That don’t impress her much: Shania Twain has yet to meet Brad Pitt

It’s been almost 25 years since Shania Twain released her iconic song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In the song, she namedrops the dashing Brad Pitt, but has she met him yet?

Unfortunately not.

In the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked Shania if she’s ever met a rocket scientist, to which she replies, “No. I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt.”

Shocked, Amelia asked, “Have you still never met Brad Pitt?”

“No. I think he’s avoiding me, honestly,” Shania answered.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” was featured on Shania’s third studio album, Come Over. Released in 1997, the album spawned other hit singles, including “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Shania’s latest album, Queen of Me, dropped last month.

