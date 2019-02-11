The 2019 Grammy Highlights

The 2019 Grammy’s did not disappoint. Alicia Keys looking like she’s ready to do an infomercial about breast cancer, Miley Cyrus’s crazy crack head eyes burning holes in my TV screen and Cardi B’s extremely intellectual acceptance speech. <—That was sarcasm

Gaga, Keys, Will Smith’s ex-wife, aka Jada Pinkett, Obama and JLo. Last night’s show was definitely for the ladies! Last year, a gang of angry women took to social media and said the Grammy’s were dominated by men. The Grammy’s responded with last night’s broadcast. The ladies looked great, sounded great, were dripping with confidence and owned CBS for a couple of hours. Except for Cardi B. Cardi B doesn’t seem to bright. I was told she is “very smart”. College degrees and things but I didn’t care enough to look into that. Just watch the video below to find out for yourself.

Very happy to say Kacey Musgraves was the big winner of the night. Best Country Album. Kacey has done her own thing since day one and that’s why I like her so much. No, I do not ride around in my truck blasting “Mind Your Own Biscuits, and Life Will Be Gravy” by Kacey Musgraves, but that’s not the point. It’s great music. Thought out, well written, original music.

Kane Brown on meeting Ronnie Dunn. This guy doesn’t seem happy to me. EVERYONE was having fun, except freakin’ Kane Brown. One does not speak of THE Ronnie Dunn with such disdain. Where’s Luke Combs? I’d rather listen to him talk about normal stuff like Coors Light and beer pong!

H.E.R. Her performance was probably the best of the night. I like her innocence. It’s fun to watch when someone perform when it’s so effortless. Has Everything Revealed. That’s what “H.E.R means. Now you know. You can thank Wikipedia.

Dan + Shay. These two took home a Grammy for Tequila. Their performance of this song at the Grammy’s was exactly as I expected. Damn good. They are a talented couple of guys and they definitely deserve it.

Honestly, I had no clue who a lot of the Grammy artists were. “BTS” was one of them. They are great to watch and seem to be extremely nice.

This is not the video I was referring to. Keep scrolling. From what I hear…Cardi B is so “Bouji”. Look it up.

Remember, she is also a professionally trained actor. Never trust the “I’m so shocked I won this award” look from a professionally trained actor.

THIS is the video I spoke of earlier. Cardi B’s wonderful acceptance speech. She is hilarious but seems a little..how do I put this lightly….dumb. I’m definitely dumb at times. Really dumb. Only on occasion. But after watching this speech last night, “dumb” seems to be a round the clock thing for Cardi B. Doesn’t matter because her performance was crazy good. Very seductive with swagger that only Cardi B can convey.

I hope you don’t feel dumb after watching that.

Complete winner List:

Record of the Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

WINNER: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

WINNER: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Various Artists

Song of the Year:

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

WINNER: “This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Fall in Line” — Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“’S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Love is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

WINNER: Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara

“Losing It” — Fisher

WINNER: “Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Singularity — Jon Hopkins

WINNER: Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

WINNER: Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore — Julian Lage

Laid Black — Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“Four Out Of Five” — Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: “When Good Does Bad” — Chris Cornell

“Made An America” — THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

“Condemned to the Gallows” — Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

WINNER: “Electric Messiah” — High on Fire

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth” — Underoath

Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

WINNER: “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

Rainier Fog — Alice in Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

WINNER: From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” – Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: “Best Part” — H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER (TIE): “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” — Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR.

WINNER (TIE): “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton feat. Yebba

“Made for Love” — Charlie Wilson feat. Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through and Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album:

Love & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance:

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice for What” — Drake

WINNER (TIE): “King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

WINNER (TIE): “Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera feat. GoldLink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6lack feat. J. Cole

WINNER: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem feat. Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Wouldn’t It Be Great” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

WINNER: “Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Tequila” — Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rehxa & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

WINNER: “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album:

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

WINNER: Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Some of That Sunshine” — Regina Carter, soloist

WINNER: “Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“De-Dah” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

“Cadenas” — Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest Conducted by Vince Mendoza

WINNER: The Window — Cécile McLorin Savant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

WINNER: Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scott Barnhart

WINNER: American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

