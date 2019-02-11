The 2019 Grammy Highlights

The 2019 Grammy’s did not disappoint. Alicia Keys looking like she’s ready to do an infomercial about breast cancer, Miley Cyrus’s crazy crack head eyes burning holes in my TV screen and Cardi B’s extremely intellectual acceptance speech. <—That was sarcasm
Gaga, Keys, Will Smith’s ex-wife, aka Jada Pinkett, Obama and JLo. Last night’s show was definitely for the ladies! Last year, a gang of angry women took to social media and said the Grammy’s were dominated by men. The Grammy’s responded with last night’s broadcast. The ladies looked great, sounded great, were dripping with confidence and owned CBS for a couple of hours. Except for Cardi B. Cardi B doesn’t seem to bright. I was told she is “very smart”. College degrees and things but I didn’t care enough to look into that. Just watch the video below to find out for yourself.
Very happy to say Kacey Musgraves was the big winner of the night. Best Country Album. Kacey has done her own thing since day one and that’s why I like her so much. No, I do not ride around in my truck blasting “Mind Your Own Biscuits, and Life Will Be Gravy” by Kacey Musgraves, but that’s not the point. It’s great music. Thought out, well written, original music.
Kane Brown on meeting Ronnie Dunn. This guy doesn’t seem happy to me. EVERYONE was having fun, except freakin’ Kane Brown. One does not speak of THE Ronnie Dunn with such disdain. Where’s Luke Combs? I’d rather listen to him talk about normal stuff like Coors Light and beer pong!
H.E.R. Her performance was probably the best of the night. I like her innocence. It’s fun to watch when someone perform when it’s so effortless. Has Everything Revealed. That’s what “H.E.R means. Now you know. You can thank Wikipedia.
Dan + Shay. These two took home a Grammy for Tequila. Their performance of this song at the Grammy’s was exactly as I expected. Damn good. They are a talented couple of guys and they definitely deserve it.
Honestly, I had no clue who a lot of the Grammy artists were. “BTS” was one of them. They are great to watch and seem to be extremely nice.
This is not the video I was referring to. Keep scrolling. From what I hear…Cardi B is so “Bouji”. Look it up.
Remember, she is also a professionally trained actor. Never trust the “I’m so shocked I won this award” look from a professionally trained actor.
THIS is the video I spoke of earlier. Cardi B’s wonderful acceptance speech. She is hilarious but seems a little..how do I put this lightly….dumb. I’m definitely dumb at times. Really dumb. Only on occasion. But after watching this speech last night, “dumb” seems to be a round the clock thing for Cardi B. Doesn’t matter because her performance was crazy good. Very seductive with swagger that only Cardi B can convey.
I hope you don’t feel dumb after watching that.
Complete winner List:
Record of the Year:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
WINNER: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Album of the Year:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
WINNER: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album — Various Artists
Song of the Year:
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
WINNER: “This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Fall in Line” — Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys
“’S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Love is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
WINNER: Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara
“Losing It” — Fisher
WINNER: “Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Singularity — Jon Hopkins
WINNER: Woman Worldwide — Justice
Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE
Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
WINNER: Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore — Julian Lage
Laid Black — Marcus Miller
Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
“Four Out Of Five” — Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: “When Good Does Bad” — Chris Cornell
“Made An America” — THE FEVER 333
“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
“Condemned to the Gallows” — Between The Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven
WINNER: “Electric Messiah” — High on Fire
“Betrayer” — Trivium
“On My Teeth” — Underoath
Best Rock Song:
“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
WINNER: “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album:
Rainier Fog — Alice in Chains
M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
WINNER: From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton
“Summer” — The Carters
“Y O Y” – Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: “Best Part” — H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar
“First Began” — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
WINNER (TIE): “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” — Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette
“Honest” — MAJOR.
WINNER (TIE): “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton feat. Yebba
“Made for Love” — Charlie Wilson feat. Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
WINNER: “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through and Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
WINNER: Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album:
Love & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance:
“Be Careful” — Cardi B
“Nice for What” — Drake
WINNER (TIE): “King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
WINNER (TIE): “Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera feat. GoldLink
“Pretty Little Fears” — 6lack feat. J. Cole
WINNER: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
Best Rap Song:
WINNER: “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem feat. Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Best Rap Album:
WINNER: Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Wouldn’t It Be Great” — Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris
WINNER: “Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “Tequila” — Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rehxa & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song:
“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
WINNER: “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best Country Album:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album:
Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
Beloved — Snatam Kaur
WINNER: Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
“Some of That Sunshine” — Regina Carter, soloist
WINNER: “Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist
“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist
“De-Dah” — Brad Mehldau, soloist
“Cadenas” — Miguel Zenón, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest Conducted by Vince Mendoza
WINNER: The Window — Cécile McLorin Savant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
WINNER: Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scott Barnhart
WINNER: American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
