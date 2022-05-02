      Weather Alert

The 2022 Cinco de Mayo Parade is Saturday, May 7

May 2, 2022 @ 10:03am

Make plans to be a part of the 9th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade to be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, again down historic Broadway!
The 2022 theme will be, “!Que Dulce es la Vida – How Sweet is Life!” Organizations, schools, youth, and families are especially urged to be a part of this year’s parade and celebrate this cultural history and the contributions of the Mexican American community.
This year we celebrate our families and the diversity of our community.
Special thanks to our Premier Sponsor Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLP!
All are encouraged to join and urged to social distance, and please wear your mask. Please join us!
