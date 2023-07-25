The 2023 “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” has Gone Pink for Barbie Week!

We’ve gone PINK for Barbie Week! Our Barbie Angler is ready to go fishing and we want to remind you to Pre-Register for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event!

We’ll have lots of fun including spots for photos and other surprises!

IT’S FREE & FUN!

We’re committed to a family fun event and to make sure to make it special! Bring all the family, invite all your friends – just remember to register so that we can be prepared. >

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, August 5, 2023

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buddy Holly Lake at N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive

No Fishing License Needed

Activities for the Family

Lunch while it Lasts

SWAG Bag for first 500 adults, first 500 kids

Lake Stocked with catfish

Pre-register here