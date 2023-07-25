The 2023 “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” has Gone Pink for Barbie Week!
July 25, 2023 9:40AM CDT
We’ve gone PINK for Barbie Week! Our Barbie Angler is ready to go fishing and we want to remind you to Pre-Register for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event!
We’ll have lots of fun including spots for photos and other surprises!
IT’S FREE & FUN!
We’re committed to a family fun event and to make sure to make it special! Bring all the family, invite all your friends – just remember to register so that we can be prepared. >
SAVE THE DATE
Saturday, August 5, 2023
6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buddy Holly Lake at N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive
No Fishing License Needed
Activities for the Family
Lunch while it Lasts
SWAG Bag for first 500 adults, first 500 kids
Lake Stocked with catfish
Pre-register here
More about: