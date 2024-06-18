96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The 34th Annual 4th on Broadway Finalizing Festivities

June 18, 2024 11:48AM CDT
Photo by Sean A Dillon

The finishing touches are being put on the 2024 4th on Broadway. From the parade step-off that will take a little different route, to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.

Broadway Festivals officials announced a posthumous memorial in honor of Don Caldwell as the Bolton Oil Parade Grand Marshal. Members of his family will ride in the lead vehicles.

“Don was the driving force behind the event since its inception,” said Katie Sandifer, director of the event. “With his recent passing, it was only fitting to honor him in this way and celebrate his continuing legacy.”

Steve Massengale was in attendance
Sean A Dillon
It was a full house today.
Sean A Dillon
Event director Katie Standifer talked to the press today
Sean A Dillon

The full day of family, fun and food is scheduled as follows:

      7-10 p.m. The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert features headliner alt-rock/pop-rock band Smash Mouth. Also appearing:

      • Tribute to Selena featuring Gabriella Flores
      • Blackwater Draw
      • Rockin’ ‘80s Tribute featuring the Caldwell Collective
  • 10 p.m. The United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.
Anna Delano, event publicity chair and spokesperson for Reliant, sponsor of the Reliant Picnic in the Park
Photo by Sean A Dillon
Katie Sandifer Event Director answers questions
Photo by Sean A Dillon
Abie Cox-Rampy of United Supermarkets, fireworks extravaganza sponsor
Photo by Sean A Dillon
Davis W. Smith of the Gorilla Law Firm, sponsor for the evening concert
Photo by Sean A Dillon
Cami Caldwell Photo by Sean A Dillon

Parking Information:

  • Free parking is provided at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

    Free Shuttle Service to and from the park from the fairgrounds is provided by the Gene Messer Ford and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP.

    Additional paid parking is available down by the park, directly across the street.

All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com

Find more information on the 34th annual 4th on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com

 

