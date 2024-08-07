The 35th Annual National Arts Program Online Registration Open

The Garden & Arts Center is pleased to host the 35th Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 19th through November 23, 2024. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees, family members and previous Garden and Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is open until Friday October 4, 2024. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email [email protected] or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.