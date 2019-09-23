The ACM surprises Chris Stapleton with its Artist-Songwriter of the Decade honor

ABC/Mark LevineChris Stapleton is the Academy of Country Music’s Artist-Songwriter of the Decade. The ACM surprised the “Millionaire” hitmaker with the new trophy recently at Berry Hill Studios in Nashville.

Artist-Songwriter is one of seven new Decade awards the ACM is currently passing out. Most recently, it honored Rhett Akins as ACM Songwriter of the Decade, and gave Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” its Song of the Decade honor.

Back in April, Jason Aldean picked up the ACM Entertainer of the Decade title at the annual awards show in Vegas.

The Artist-Songwriter of the Decade honor is Stapleton’s tenth ACM trophy overall.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.