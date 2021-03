The Angry Therapist – John Kim discusses Single. On Purpose

He drinks his coffee black with a glazed donut, likes to ride his Harley Roadglide and wants you to find yourself first. John Kim, the Angry Therapist talks about “Single On Purpose”.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.