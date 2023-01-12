96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The awesome Christmas gift Jordan Davis’ kids love

January 12, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
The awesome Christmas gift Jordan Davis’ kids love

ABC

We’re nearly three weeks out from Christmas and the reviews are in at Jordan Davis‘ house. 

There’s one toy that’s risen head and shoulders above the rest for his kids, 3-year-old Eloise and 1-year-old Locklan

“The number one present from Santa this year was bumper cars,” Jordan reveals. “Like, we literally have these two bumper cars that Eloise and Lock like.”

“So Lock can only go backwards,” he explains. “He hasn’t quite figured out how to go forward. So what ends up happening is he locks himself in a corner and Eloise just berates him, just backs up, hammers him, just back and forth, just smoking him.”

Luckily, even that works out just fine.

“It’s awesome cause he thinks it’s hilarious,” Jordan smiles. “Like, he doesn’t quite get the [urge to] retaliate.”

“That’s the present this year that I wish I would have [gotten when I was a kid],” he reflects. “I wish they had those when me and Jacob were growing up, but we woulda killed ourselves.”

Jordan’s brother Jacob is one of the co-writers on his smash hit “Buy Dirt,” which is included on his Bluebird Days album, coming out February 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Half Of MeThomas Rhett/riley Green
5:20pm
Broken HalosChris Stapleton
5:17pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:11pm
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
5:07pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
5:04pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

KPOT Establishment at Old Furr’s Location
3

January 2023 Events
4

Jelly Roll Planning To Lose Weight This Year
5

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety