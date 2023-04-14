“THE BEAT GOES ON” at the Lubbock Arts Festival

United Supermarkets is proud to present the 45TH Annual Lubbock Arts Festival, which will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. This two-day celebration – from April 15-16, 2023 – is West Texas’ largest fine arts and crafts event and was recognized as the “Best In Texas” by the Texas Festivals & Events Association in 2021 and 2022. To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the event, this year’s theme inspired by music is “The Beat Goes On.”

Audiences can look forward to:

Painter of Music: The Art of Julie Borden, AKA “Juleez” Hand painted guitars, fiddles, ukuleles, and brass instruments by artist Julie Borden of Millsboro, Delaware. As a “Painter of Music,” Borden has spent the last 20 years focusing on hand painted musical instruments, colorful music themes in her paintings and being known for her signature curvy piano keyboards and use of color. She has completed more than 1,000 commissioned works of art and her clients include The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, The Hollywood Bowl, The OSCAR’S, and her cello’s are featured in the music videos of The Piano Guys. Borden’s corporate mural paintings can be seen in various bank lobbies and office buildings in New York, and throughout the New England region. To learn more, www.juleez.com. This exhibit is made possible by the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Music, Memory, & Memorabilia.” This exhibit includes sixty professionally framed pieces from the Glen Sample Ely Music Memorabilia Collection. Spectators will delight in the unique, authenticated posters, flyers, cards, ticket stubs, autographed photographs, and albums from music legends like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, and Janis Joplin. They are presented by the Southwest Music Archive—Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech University.

“Paradox Traveling Art.” Housed in a converted school bus, the mobile art gallery features an interactive light and sound installation by El Paso/Juarez artist, Laura Turón.

“World Music Stage.” Performance stage featuring Texas Tech University Tango Orchestra, Mariachi los Matadores , Great Promise for American Indians, among others! Presented by the Texas Tech University International Cultural Center, K-12 Global Education Outreach.

Carol Flueckiger, Featured Artist. Her mixed-media bicycle paintings evoke the sensory experience of West Texas weather such as the sound and motion of wind, fading sunlight and shifting temperatures. Her signature technique builds on cyanotype, a light-sensitive process that she blends with painting and drawing. She is a Professor of Art at Texas Tech University. Presented by The CH Foundation.

As always, the Lubbock Arts Festival will feature over 100 visual artists from across the United States, displaying and selling original paintings, drawings, pottery, fiber, leather, jewelry, glass, woodworking, and sculptures. A juried gallery of professional work will also be available for viewing, along with artist demos, artwork from local school children, and ART CARTS and 10 different “Kid Stops” offering free art-related activities.

All of this can be enjoyed for just $5 for adults, and children (12 and under) are admitted for free with an accompanying adult. Hours are Saturday, April 15th, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 16th, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, in advance, at selectaseatlubbock.com, or via phone at 806-770-2000.

This year, there are three Special Events that require an additional fee:

Opening Ceremony & Premiere Night

Friday, April 14, 2023

Itinerary

Opening Ceremony

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 2/3 Banquet Hall

6pm-7pm

Gourmet BBQ dinner to be served, cash bar

Honoring Maines Brothers Band as “Champions of the Arts”

Premiere Night

7pm-9pm

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Exhibit Hall

Desserts, coffee, cash bar

Featured Artist, Carol Flueckiger, 100 visual artists from around the nation showing and selling their work, Demonstrating Artists, Juried Gallery, special exhibits and performances

Tickets: $50 (service fee included), available from Select-A-Seat Lubbock: 806-770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com

Lubbock Lights: Maines Brothers Band – Bloodlines

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre

Doors open: 6PM

Concert starts: 7PM

Reserved seating

All the original members of The Maines Brothers Band back together for a one-night only concert playing favorite hits including “Break the Fall” and “Amarillo Highway.” Presented by the Texas Tech University Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. Complimentary entry to the Lubbock Arts Festival included with ticket purchase.

Tickets: $45 above the breezeway, $35 below the breezeway (excluding service fee)

Select-A-Seat Lubbock: 806-770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com

Pablo Aslan & Texas Tech Tango Orchestra Concert

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre

Doors open: 1PM

Concert starts: 2PM

Open seating

“We’re in a golden age of jazz-tango fusion, and bassist Pablo Aslan is one of the main reasons.

(…) His pulsing lines are the heartbeat of a new music.” JAZZIZ

Argentine-born musician and producer Pablo Aslan is recognized internationally as one of the

leading figures in contemporary tango. His discography includes Piazzolla in Brooklyn (2011), and Tango Grill (2009). The latter earned him nominations for a Latin Grammy and a Grammy awards. Aslan will be accompanied by the Texas Tech University Tango Orchestra. Complimentary entry to the Lubbock Arts Festival included with ticket purchase.

Tickets: $15 (including service fee)

Select-A-Seat Lubbock: 806-770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com.

The Lubbock Arts Festival is the marquee event of the Lubbock Arts Alliance, whose mission is to foster creation, understanding, and an enjoyment of the arts. For more information about the Lubbock Arts Festival, please visit our website www.lubbockartsfestival.org or call 806-744-ARTS (2787).

This project was funded, in part, by a grant from the Sybil B. Harrington Endowment for the Arts, a component fund of the Lubbock Area Foundation, and a grant from the City of Lubbock (as nominated by Civic Lubbock, Inc). This project is supported by the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.