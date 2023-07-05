The Buddy Holly Center and Anthony Garcia Continue Summer Showcase 2023

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues Thursday, July 6 with Anthony Garcia!

Anthony Garcia is a songwriter, guitarist, and classically trained pianist based in Austin, Texas. His musical style has most accurately been described as “cinematic Americana,” a genre that interweaves songwriting with expanding, quasi-orchestral sections. Versatile is the best word to describe his live performance; Garcia often switches between genres within a set, and sometimes switches between instruments within a single song. A lover of rock, blues, classical piano, and Spanish guitar, and a fan of soulful vocals and old standards, Garcia’s musicianship and eclectic song choices always keep the audience enraptured and inspired.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 18 – August 17. Rollin Woodfired Pizza food truck and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2023 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Renew Dental, Shift Automotive Group, School of Rock, Rebecca and Brian Dietrich, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Lubbock National Bank, Betenbough Homes, Octopus Energy, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, FOX34 KJTV, and Designs in Thread. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

