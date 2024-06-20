The Buddy Holly Center and Clint Sherman Continue Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, June 20 with Clint Sherman!

Texan songwriter and independent artist Clint Sherman is a storyteller at heart. His powerful voice blends country, rock, and soul.

Sherman’s notable accomplishments include joining Blake Shelton’s team on season 21 of NBC’s The Voice, earning radio airtime for several original songs from 2017-2023, and performing on the Coffee, Country & Cody show broadcast on Nashville’s WSM Radio and worldwide on Circle Television. On the road, Sherman has performed alongside the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in the Gospel Goes Classical showcase, shared original music at Nashville’s Bluebird Café and Listening Room Café, and joined Restless Road and NBC’s The Voice winners, Girl Named Tom, on tour.

In fall 2023, Sherman landed his first licensing deal as an independent songwriter and artist with “Keep the Lights On.” The single was featured at the 2023 Utility Expo in Louisville, KY and was licensed for use in an Altec music video.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2024.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.