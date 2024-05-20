The Buddy Holly Center and Fellow American Continues Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, May 23 with Fellow American!

Fellow American consists of Grady Benton, Kyle Cotton, Aaron Parrish, and Clint Scott. While some members have been making music together since middle school days in 2003, the band officially formed in 2014. They have a big passion for connecting through high energy shows and sincere songwriting. For fans of alternative rock, pop, folk, and just about everything in between, Fellow American offers a bit of everything to everyone.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2023 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2024.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

###