The Buddy Holly Center and Hayley Burton Continue Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, June 6 with Hayley Burton!

Hayley Kathleen Burton is a multi-genre vocalist with a unique and compelling voice which echoes the influences of her childhood. From the age of four, she spent numerous hours listening to her favorite vocalists, teaching herself how to sing. Her dedication and love of music has brought her to be a respected, notable and highly sought-after vocalist, performer and teacher over the last 25 years.

Her vocal career started out by performing at live variety shows in Lubbock and in ensembles at South Plains College. Hayley was quickly recognized as a desirable talent and became the lead vocalist for the Alan Shinn Orchestra and Jazz Combo for nine years. During that time, she performed as a guest vocalist for the Harry James Orchestra, the Texas Tech University Jazz 1 Ensemble on many occasions and opened for The Temptations.

She has performed alongside remarkable musicians such as Alan Shinn, Sean Frankhouser, Royce Chambers, JT Paz, Brent Wheeler, Robert Henry, Don Turner, Brad Leali, Charles Whitehead, Nic Shute, John Sprott and many more. Hayley was nicknamed, “The Golden Voice” by Multi-Grammy Nominated Jazz Vocalist Nnenna Freelon and described as, “A treasure in the middle of nowhere” by Award-Winning Jazz Trumpeter Fred Radke.

She considers her greatest accomplishments to be the opportunities of creating good music with those who have believed in and supported her throughout her career. “I have met many wonderful people and those I love most are the ones who are right here with me. I owe everything I know to my parents who showed me how to express love through my voice.”

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2024.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

