The Buddy Holly Center and Jenni Dale Lord Continue Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, June 13 with Jenni Dale Lord!

Part Texas, part Bakersfield, part old school and new, Jenni Dale Lord Band has created a style all its own, blending elements of country, rock, and blues into one tasty emulsification.

Jenni Dale Lord rocked the live music capital of the world, Austin, Texas, for over a decade, but has since returned to her roots in Lubbock to claim her place in the West Texas music scene. After years of writing music on her own, Jenni Dale rounded up a group of amazing musicians to take her songs and set them on fire. Their high-energy and heartstring-pulling show entertains audiences far and wide.

Jenni Dale Lord Band includes acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, keys, and drums, but often brings in guest players and instruments. With five successful albums and several charted radio singles, including a duet with the incomparable Joe Ely, the band is currently recording their sixth studio album, “A Million Moments.” Their brand new radio single “It Takes One to Know One,” just dropped and came out swinging.

Recognized by the Texas Regional Radio Music Association, Jenni Dale Lord has received several nominations for New Female Vocalist of the Year, and is currently nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year. She has also received multiple nominations for various publications and has recently won Female Artist of the Year for the Texas Internet Radio Chart.

The band’s music has received great reviews and only gets better with time. Stay tuned!

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

