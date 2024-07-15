The Buddy Holly Center and Mariachi Mi Tierra Continue Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, July 18 with Mariachi Mi Tierra!

Mariachi Mi Tierra is a local mariachi band, who has been around for 25 years. The group consists of twelve members, all very talented and professional musicians. Mi Tierra’s repertoire consists of different genres of music, but stays true to its roots of Mexican music.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

