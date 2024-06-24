The Buddy Holly Center and Von Tez Continue Summer Showcase 2024

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, June 27 with Von Tez!

Von Tez is an original rock band from Lubbock, TX, formed in 2014 by front man Sergio Cervantez. With hired musicians their self-titled album was recorded (2015) and released in 2017. In 2016 Daniel Aguilera Jr. became the first official member as bassist of the group.

Playing local bars and clubs the two members sought to gain exposure and build a local following in their hometown. This all came to a halt by early 2020 as COVID had put a stop to the live music entertainment. It was during this time that the band sought a permanent drummer and reached out to Favian Martinez, who the band had experience playing with in their middle school days.

The Fall of 2020 proved to be a turning point for the band as they competed in their first Battle of the Bands competition (LHUCA) and won a recording deal with Amusement Park Studios. This led to the recording of their EP “Ghosted” which featured three singles and was released by summer 2021. The band gained more popularity amongst West Texans as they began to promote their original music. The band was able to open for major acts such as Ayron Jones, Saliva, Enuff Z Nuff, Three Bad Jacks, Tantric, and Trapt. The newest member, Devin Carrasco, was added to the band in the summer of 2023 as lead guitarist. Von Tez had re-established itself as full band again and rebranded their image and sound.

The four- man rock group performed their first tour in central Texas during the Summer of ‘23 and has since released new singles, “Love Me Stronger,” “This Time”, and “Stepping Out.”

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2024.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

###