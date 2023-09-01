96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Buddy Holly Center Celebrates Buddy’s Birthday Bash

September 1, 2023 11:09AM CDT
The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to celebrate Buddy Holly’s 87th Birthday Bash on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 10 am – 7 pm! Come join in the festivities that are going on all day!

  • FREE Admission All Day
  • Screenings of Buddy Holly: Listen to Me all day
  • J.I. Allison House will be open from 11 am – 4 pm
  • Curator tour at 2 pm
  • Special performance from The Rock Masons Band and Sherry Holley from 4:30pm-6:30pm
  • Children’s activities
  • Daddy Bug’s and Dough-Nut-Patrol food trucks from 4-7pm

Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception

  • Lemonade and cupcakes will be served beginning at 2:30pm

