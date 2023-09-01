The Buddy Holly Center Celebrates Buddy’s Birthday Bash
September 1, 2023 11:09AM CDT
The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to celebrate Buddy Holly’s 87th Birthday Bash on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 10 am – 7 pm! Come join in the festivities that are going on all day!
- FREE Admission All Day
- Screenings of Buddy Holly: Listen to Me all day
- J.I. Allison House will be open from 11 am – 4 pm
- Curator tour at 2 pm
- Special performance from The Rock Masons Band and Sherry Holley from 4:30pm-6:30pm
- Children’s activities
- Daddy Bug’s and Dough-Nut-Patrol food trucks from 4-7pm
Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception
- Lemonade and cupcakes will be served beginning at 2:30pm
###
More about: