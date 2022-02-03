      Weather Alert

The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host Mentors and Methods

Feb 3, 2022 @ 11:59am

Lubbock, Texas – The end of January brings a new exhibition to the Fine Arts Gallery: “Mentors and Methods,” a show that Guest Curator, John Chinn, has had an integral hand in producing. Focusing on how different artists became what they are today, “Mentors and Methods” will feature multiple artists and the work that they have created. Each artist has their own story to tell through the pieces they submitted for the show.

Mentors and Methods opens in the Buddy Holly Fine Arts Gallery on January 28 and will be the exhibition for the February First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run through March 20, 2022.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

