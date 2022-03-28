The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host “Through the Lens and On the Canvas” Life Expressed Through the Eyes of Two Friends

No fooling, it is time for another First Friday Art Trail! This time, the trail takes place on April 1st! Not only does this mean that you have another opportunity to come see the wonderful staff at the Buddy Holly Center at no charge, but you will have the opportunity to see the brand new exhibition: “Through the Lens and On the Canvas: Life Expressed Through the Eyes of Two Friends” in our Fine Arts Gallery. This exhibition features two artists, Christena Stephens and June Musick, and their eclectic grouping of artwork.
As always, First Friday Art Trail will be held from 6-9 pm, and in addition to the art, we will have a free children’s activity, light refreshments, and the Buddy Holly Galleries will be open free to the public. We hope to see you here!
Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!
For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.
For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.