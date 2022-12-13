The Christmas tune Scotty McCreery’s wife and band wish he would stop singing

ABC/Larry McCormack

Die-hard Scotty McCreery fans have known about his love for Elvis Presley dating all the way back to when he won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011.

So it’s not exactly a surprise what the North Carolina native’s favorite holiday record is.

“The Elvis Christmas album has got to be the best ever made,” Scotty asserts. “And I know I’m biased, but I do love my Elvis. So ‘Blue Christmas,’ ‘Santa Claus is Back in Town,’ all that good stuff. For me, it’s Elvis.”

What is surprising, perhaps, is the yuletide song Scotty insists is stuck in his head practically every day of the year.

“The one Christmas song — I said I sing it all year long — I do. I think it’s the Drifters — The ‘White Christmas’ — that one,” he explains while imitating that version’s distinctive background vocals.

“Dude, I sing that song basically 365 days a year,” he continues. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s crammed in the back of my head somewhere and will not escape.”

“And the band is so tired of hearing it on the bus, my wife, everybody,” he admits. “But at some point during the day, [in] 24 hours, I will blurt that out.”

Scotty put out his own Christmas album, A Scotty McCreery Christmas, in 2012, though he didn’t cover his favorite version of the Irving Berlin classic. He does do “Santa Claus Is Back in Town,” however.

