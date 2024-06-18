The City of Lubbock Parks & Recreation to Host ‘Splash Around Town’ Events to Open Three New Splash Pads

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the grand openings of three brand new splash pads at Rodgers Park, Mae Simmons Park and Maxey Park. These state-of-the-art water recreation areas aim to create an enjoyable environment for all ages to cool off and spend quality time together during the summer months.

Grand Opening Details: Monday, July 8, 2024

Rodgers Splash Pad: 3200 Bates Street at 10:00 a.m.

3200 Bates Street at 10:00 a.m. Mae Simmons Splash Pad: 1301 E. 24th Street at 1:00 p.m.

1301 E. 24th Street at 1:00 p.m. Maxey Splash Pad: 4020 30th Street at 3:00 p.m.

Each grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and activities for kids.

The splash pads feature colorful ground sprays, water arches, spray loops, and other interactive water elements. Pads have a durable, slip resistant surface to ensure the safety of all users. The facilities all have covered picnic areas, covered seating, restrooms, are ADA accessible and free to the public.

The splash pads will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All locations will be free to use.

For more details, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 806-775-2673 or visit PlayLubbock.com. We hope families will join us in making a “Splash around Town” this summer.