The CMA Committee Change Their Minds About Garth Singing on Show

A couple of weeks ago, Garth Brooks said that the CMA had turned him down when he asked to perform a ballad for his wife, Trisha Yearwood. The CMA has decided to let Garth go through with his performance of the song on next week’s CMA Awards.

Garth Brooks talks about the song he’ll sing on the CMA Awards for Trisha Yearwood: “It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard for someone you love. And, of course, I can’t help but think of Miss Yearwood. So, I’m calling it Trisha’s Song. But I didn’t have anything to do with writing it…The Queen still hasn’t heard it. So the first time that she’ll hear it – the first time anybody’ll hear it – will be that night live on the CMAs.”

No one turns down the Garth. No one! Chris Gaines has yet to respond.