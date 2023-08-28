96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 28, 2023 2:23PM CDT
Lubbock’s all new dine-in restaurant and bar is open and ready to serve! The Co-Op Public House offers exquisite dishes for brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as bar services.

Selections on the menu include Salmon Avocado Toast, Florentine Benedict, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich for brunch, for lunch, The Co-Op Burger, Steak Sandwich, and Compressed Watermelon, and for dinner, Beef Tenderloin, Salmon, and Lamb Porterhouse.

Bar services include cocktails such as Blackberry Smoke and the Co-Op Martini, and bottles and drafts for beers.

For a view of The Co-Op’s full menu, visit here, and for more visit their website here.

The Co-Op is located at 4637 off 50th street.

