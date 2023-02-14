96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The concertgoer who came home with Carrie Underwood

February 14, 2023 3:33PM CST
Share
The concertgoer who came home with Carrie Underwood

ABC/Connie Chornuk

If Carrie Underwood thinks you’re cute enough, she just might bring you home with her. 

That likely only works if you’re a puppy, but that’s exactly what happened at Carrie’s February 8 Denim & Rhinestones Tour stop.

“Meet Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!” Carrie announced on Instagram. “I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!”

So far, Charlie seems to be fitting right in with Carrie’s older dogs, Penny and Zero, and her sons, 7-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jacob.

“She is happy at home playing with her boys,” Carrie adds. “Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!”

On Valentine’s Day, Carrie’s tour with Jimmie Allen continues in Charleston, West Virginia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

God Gave Me YouBlake Shelton
3:49am
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
3:44am
Hour On The HourMike And The Moonpies
3:40am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
3:36am
Just The WayParmalee
3:33am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

BONUS OFFER From Hudson Fence Company
2

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
3

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
4

These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head
5

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel