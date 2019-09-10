The #COUNTDOWNISON to the wedding of Carly Pearce and Michael Ray

ABC/Image Group LACarly Pearce and Michael Ray are now one step closer to being husband and wife.

Though we don’t know exactly when they plan to tie the knot, we do know they’ve got some of the essential paperwork signed and ready.

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same,” they shared in identical Instagram posts on Monday, along with a photo of themselves each holding a glass of wine and posing with the license.

They also included the hashtag #COUNTDOWNISON, in all caps.

“Meet ya at the altar baybay!” Michael added on his page.

If you compare Carly and Michael’s schedules, it’s actually pretty tough to figure out when they might have time for a ceremony and a honeymoon, as both are still busy on the road this fall. The next time they’re both off for several days in a row is between September 21 and 27. They also share another break between September 29 and October 9.

Stay tuned to see when the nuptials take place.

