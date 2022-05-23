      Weather Alert

The devil's in the details in Carly Pearce's new single “What He Didn't Do”

May 23, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Carly Pearce continues her hot streak with the announcement of her new single. 

What He Didn’t Do” is the third single off Carly’s critically acclaimed, CMA-nominated album 29: Written in Stone. The album finds a woman on the other side of a breakup who, rather than explicitly detailing all the ways her ex hurt her, lets his actions do the talking as she describes how he didn’t put her or their love first. 

“All I know is in the end/It wasn’t what he did/It was what he didn’t do,” she affirms in the chorus. 

Carly says the song was born from a place of pain and finding the courage to move through it, coming out on the other side with more clarity and strength. 

“Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling…feeling like the fool and so hurt… but then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear. That’s when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That’s where ‘What He Didn’t Do’ came from,” she explains. “To me, it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward.” 

“What He Didn’t Do” follows her #1 hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” featuring Ashley McBryde.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Monday, May 23rd, 2022
You May Also Like
World's Most Complained About Tourist Attractions
“She Don’t Know”: Carrie Underwood celebrates on-sale date for 2022 tour with new song
Luke Bryan pays tribute to fellow 'American Idol' judge and Gershwin Prize recipient Lionel Richie: “Nothing but love”
Ohhhhhhhhh Myyyyyyyyy
35,000 Pounds Of Eggs Spill Onto Dallas Highway After Big Rig Crash
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On