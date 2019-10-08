The ‘Experiment’ worked: Kane Brown grabs gold & platinum while working on new music

RCA NashvilleKane Brown fans will be happy to know the hitmaker’s been hard at work on new music. Last week, he was in the studio laying down vocals at Sound Stage on Music Row in Nashville.

Kane stepped away from the mic long enough to do a little celebrating, though, when his record label surprised him with four new certifications from the RIAA. His hits “Lose It” and “Good as You” have both gone platinum, while both his latest single, “Homesick,” and his sophomore album, Experiment, have been certified gold.

New music isn’t Kane’s only project right now, either: He and his wife Katelyn are expecting a baby girl this month.

