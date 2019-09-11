“The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”: Blake Shelton goes to bat for new Craig Morgan song

ABC/Mark Levine Blake Shelton has made it his mission to get Craig Morgan’s new single to the top of the Country iTunes chart.

Craig wrote “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” about the loss of his 19-year-old son Jerry in a tubing accident three summers ago.

On Monday, Blake tweeted he would “gladly give up [his] spot on country radio to get this song on,” before encouraging his fans and friends to share the post, along with the iTunes link, to push the song up the chart.

Along the way, Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani and their fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson joined in the campaign, along with Cole Swindell and many others.

“Getting around this morning and just saw this.. #5!!!” Blake updated his followers on Wednesday. “We got 4 spots to go everybody. This can actually happen!! We can do this so keep talking about it!”

Shortly afterwards, the song shot up to #4 on the iTunes Country Songs chart, right behind “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini’s “homecoming queen?,” and “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

Then, Blake issued a September 11 challenge to country radio on behalf of Craig, who also happens to be a veteran.

“I’m asking any DJs that see this tweet to please give this song 1 chance on your show on this day of all days,” Blake shared. “Watch what happens.”

You can stream or download Craig Morgan’s “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” now, and you can check out his moving performance of the song on the Grand Ole Opry on YouTube as well.

