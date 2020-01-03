The First ‘Florida Man’ Story Of 2020 Is Here
2020 has barely begun and we’ve already got our first ‘Florida Man’ story of the year.
A Panama City man is behind bars after he crashed his vehicle into a bar just so he could steal a Dr. Pepper.
When 28-year-old Gavin Lee saw that the bar was closed, he drove his pickup truck through the front window. Once inside, Lee grabbed a Dr. Pepper out of the cooler, then sat down at a table and drank it.
Police say Lee had a handgun in his pocket at the time and is facing charges of armed burglary.
What’s your favorite ‘Florida Man’ story ever?