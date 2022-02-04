      Weather Alert

The Flight Essential Not Enough People Bring on a Plane

Feb 4, 2022 @ 9:36am
A view of an empty airplane cabin.

We all have the typical things we bring on planes when traveling, but Huff Post is sharing the one thing more people need to bring on airplanes.   Their answer: compression socks.   They state, “Sitting still for long stretches of time isn’t just boring ― it’s also bad for your circulation. Wearing compression socks or stockings can help, though.”They added, “Basically, contracting your calf muscles helps pump blood back to your heart. So, when you’re immobilized, that isn’t happening. Thus, flying may increase your risk of developing a type of blood clot called deep vein thrombosis.”

What items are always in your carry-on bag?

