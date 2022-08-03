      Weather Alert

The Gaming Goat Is Now Open

Aug 3, 2022 @ 11:13am

This summer, what is considered the largest board game chain in the industry opened up in Lubbock. The Gaming Goat is considered to have the best prices and selections worldwide, including options such as Bullet: Star, Aeon’s End: Legacy of Gravehold, Ark Nova, and more.

The game store also showcases contests including raffle drawings where one can win free board games. The Gaming Goat is located off of Frankford at 305 Frankford Avenue #300.

For more information, visit The Gaming Goat’s Facebook here, and to see a selection of their games, check out The Gaming Goat’s website here.

Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
