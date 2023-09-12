The Garden and Arts Center Hosting the 34th Annual National Arts Program

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 34th Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 21st through November 25th, 2023. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is currently open and will continue until Friday, October 6th, 2023. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email [email protected] or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.