The Great Muslim American Road Trip Hosts Talk About Their Trip

September 28, 2022 7:41PM CDT
He’s hands on, she loves her artists’ community in Flint and they would give carrot cake to their enemy. The “Great Muslim American Road Trip” is showing on PBS. Mona Haydar & Sebastian Robins joins me for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

