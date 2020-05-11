The Gunfighters Flyover Lubbock In Support Of Local Hospitals And Health Care Workers
The 149th Fighter Wing, The “Gunfighters”, a squadron of Texas Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets, flew over Lubbock today, in support of local hospitals, health care providers, and caregivers.
Lubbock physician, Colonel Larry Warmoth, a Gunfighters for 14 years, and the military for 29 years will retire from the Guard this December.
Dr. Warmoth has cared for patients at both Covenant Health and UMC Health System and wanted to do something special for both hospitals, as well as other local health care workers.
The Gunfighters are made up of 30 pilots who fly the F-16, the fighting Falcon (the pilots refer to it as the Viper). The Gunfighters pilots for Monday are Angry, Kuda, Jaws & Stogie
The F-16 Fighting Falcon’s flew today (known to pilots as the Viper) are part of the 149th Fighter Wing based out of Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.