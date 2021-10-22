      Weather Alert

The Halloween Candy You Give Out Reveals How Much You Care About Status

Oct 22, 2021 @ 10:01am
girl wearing devil dress

According to HuffPost, what you decide to give away for Halloween treats says a lot about your personality and whether you care about your status.   They say there’s a hierarchy to giving out candy, and coming in as the best is King-size chocolate bars. Behind that, sour and extreme flavors are best, and then any kind of chocolate after that is ideal.   According to a study, buying branded candy might mean someone is making an effort to people-please. “There’s a fear that if you hand out subpar candy, your reputation in the neighborhood will take a nosedive,” they wrote.  They also say that if a person gives away chocolate, gummies, and candy corn, they probably bought the candy for themselves.  What do you usually give away for Halloween?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
