The Highest Paid Actor In The World: This Might Surprise You
By Kris Mason
|
Aug 23, 2018 @ 3:49 PM

The highest paid actor in the world has not been in a movie since 2016.  This is kind of tricky though.  He’s not the highest paid actor in terms of paychecks from acting.  It comes from the $1 billion sale of his Casamigos Tequila Company.

According to Forbes, George Clooney earned $239 million between June 1st, 2018 and June 1st, 2018!  All but $6 million of his earnings from that year came from the purchase of his company.

For some reason, I do not picture George Clooney as being the highest paid actor in the freaking world.  I was thinking more Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt.  Not Clooney.  Not sure why.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: George Clooney speaks onstage at the premiere of “Suburbicon” during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson settled for second place with $124 million, on the strength of the blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 13: Dwayne Johnson and daughter Simone Johnson attend Paramount Pictures’ World Premiere of “Baywatch” on May 13, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Junior was third with $81 million, followed by Chris Hemsworth at $64.5 million and Jackie Chan at $45.5 million.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Gretchen Wilson Update Strictly for the Puns! Kris Mason Vegemite Challenge
Comments