The Highest Paid Actor In The World: This Might Surprise You

The highest paid actor in the world has not been in a movie since 2016. This is kind of tricky though. He’s not the highest paid actor in terms of paychecks from acting. It comes from the $1 billion sale of his Casamigos Tequila Company.

According to Forbes, George Clooney earned $239 million between June 1st, 2018 and June 1st, 2018! All but $6 million of his earnings from that year came from the purchase of his company.

For some reason, I do not picture George Clooney as being the highest paid actor in the freaking world. I was thinking more Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt. Not Clooney. Not sure why.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson settled for second place with $124 million, on the strength of the blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Robert Downey Junior was third with $81 million, followed by Chris Hemsworth at $64.5 million and Jackie Chan at $45.5 million.

