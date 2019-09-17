The Highwomen arrive at the top of ‘Billboard”s country album chart

Low Country Sound/Elektra/EMGThe Highwomen are living up to their name, debuting at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week.

The supergroup — made up of Maren Morris, Americana Grammy-winners Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires, and songwriter Natalie Hemby — is the first all-female act to top the country album ranking since Miranda Lambert’s Pistol Annies did back in November with Interstate Gospel.

All in all, the Highwomen sold 34,000 album equivalent units, which was also enough to also debut at #1 on the Americana/Folks Albums chart, as well as at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

