The Jungle Comes to Lubbock

On October 6, I attended the world’s number one musical here in Lubbock at the Buddy Holly Hall of Preforming Arts and Sciences. Disney’s The Lion King was brought to life on stage through a collection of sing and dance; the musical told the story of young Simba and his journey through life while putting the past behind him as he endures his father’s death.

When I arrived, swarms of people of all types gathered outside, and one by one, started to get in line to enter. It did not occur to me how much of Lubbock would be at the press release, but it seemed half of the town was there. Walking in was an excitement on its own; I could see booths full of merchandise and guests’ outfits revolved around the theme of the show.

Words alone cannot portray the performance’s justice. Instruments including drums, a triangle, and maracas were placed at both ends of the stage and helped one immerse into the scene. Costumes and puppets of all sorts, including a wheel designed to portray antelope jumping and stilts carrying people dressed as giraffes, were used to help tell the story and convey the setting of Africa on the stage.

The costumes were one aspect, while the music and languages were another. Throughout the performance, a plethora of African languages, such as Xhosa, were used; Xhosa is a type of language in which uses clicking sounds to communicate. Such languages were used throughout songs such as “Circle of Life” and “Shadowland”. While songs were taking place, actors and dancers covered the stage as well as the aisles throughout some pieces.

The actors also incorporated jokes throughout the performance to connect with the audience.

“This was the best musical I have ever seen”, said one guest.

“[The musical] keeps you on your toes”, said another guest.

Disney’s The Lion King is sure to put a smile on one’s face, whether one grew up with the story or is simply watching the performance not knowing the story line at all. Child or adult, The Lion King is one the whole family can enjoy, and if not, well, hakuna matata.

If one is interested in seeing the performance, tickets can be purchased here. The Lion King will be in Lubbock October 7, 2023 – October 15, 2023.