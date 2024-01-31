The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

By Jayden Santos

Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech’s very own Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to their sixth straight AFC championship.

The reigning Super Bowl champions took on the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship and took home the win 17-10.

Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce helped lead the Chiefs to a 10-point lead at halftime, with the Chiefs scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Playoff star Travis Kelce did not disappoint, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Baltimore Ravens, who scored the fourth-most points all season with 483, were nowhere to be found, only scoring 10 points all game.

The Ravens had chances to win this game but made undisciplined mistakes.

In the third quarter, rookie receiver Zay Flowers caught a 54-yard pass that placed them at the Chiefs’ 10 yard line. Flowers was flagged for taunting on the same play. Moments later, Flowers fumbled the ball with the drive resulting in zero points.

Seven points down with minutes left in the game, the Ravens needed a stop to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. Patrick Mahomes went deep to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 32 yards to end the Ravens season.

Patrick Mahomes is now the youngest QB (28) of all time to win four AFC championships. Mahomes will be seeking his third Super Bowl victory in just his seventh season in the league.

The final game for the Chiefs will be against the San Francisco 49ers, who averaged the third most points per game at 28.9 and gave up the third least amount of points at 17.5.

The 49ers are coming off close wins against the Packers and Lions, with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the way.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Feb 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don’t miss out on Texas Tech legend Patrick Mahomes going for his third Super Bowl.