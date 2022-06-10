      Weather Alert

The Latest Shortage: Sriracha Hot Sauce

Jun 10, 2022 @ 9:33am
In an announcement that’s certain to clear the product from store shelves within a day, the maker of the popular Sriracha hot sauce says a shortage is on the way — and it’s expected to last throughout the summer.  Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the popular condiment, has revealed it’s been been suffering from a chili pepper shortage since July 2020. And since then, the situation has only gotten worse, as “adverse weather conditions” have brought on “a more severe shortage of chili peppers.”  In a letter sent to grocery store chains, Huy Fong officials write, “We understand that this may cause issues. However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order.”

 

