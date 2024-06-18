The Life and Laughs of Jerry Adler in his book “Too Funny For Words”

Ever wondered what it’s like to work with legends like Jack Benny or to write a book during a pandemic? Our latest episode features the incredible Jerry Adler, whose career spans over 70 years in theater, film, and television.

Jerry shares amazing stories from his new book, “Too Funny for Words,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at his life and the entertainment industry. From unforgettable Broadway moments to his favorite at Katz’s Deli, this Beyond the Mic Short Cut will share plenty of stories you’ll want to read more about in his book in under ten minutes.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.