96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The line Scotty McCreery’s wife loves in “It Matters to Her”

January 31, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
The line Scotty McCreery’s wife loves in “It Matters to Her”
ABC/Larry McCormack

ABC/Larry McCormack

“It Matters to Her” is Scotty McCreery‘s sixth top 25 hit in a row. In fact, his five previous hits have all topped the chart, starting with 2017’s “Five More Minutes.”

But this one in particular is a nod to his wife, Gabi, whom he married in 2018. Last October, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Avery.

“This was a song that I loved writing, and I love the message behind it,” Scotty says of the latest single from his album Same Truck. “And when I first got the demo back, I was in the gym.”

“And I typically have a playlist going for the gym,” he continues, “but I just listened to this one on repeat for like 20 times before I was done. I was like, ‘Man, I really love it. Gotta get it on the record!’”

As you might expect, Mrs. McCreery is a fan of the song, too.

“I played it for Gabi and she loved it, as well,” Scotty recalls. “She particularly liked one line and that was the ‘shut up and listen to what she has to say’ line. She was like, ‘Now that’s a winner right there!’ So she did love the song for sure.”

Scotty’s currently on the Damn Strait Tour, named for his previous #1. Later this year, he hits the road with Brooks & Dunn on the Reboot trek.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Kiss Me In The DarkRandy Rogers Band
12:45pm
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
12:41pm
Lovin On YouLuke Combs
12:37pm
What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
12:34pm
Your ManJosh Turner
12:26pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
4

Ten Things Shania Twain Does To Stay Fit At 57
5

Valentine’s Day in Lubbock