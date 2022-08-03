      Weather Alert

“The Little Things”: Kelsea Ballerini teases the release of another Subject to Change track

Aug 3, 2022 @ 1:00pm

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is keeping the new music rolling this Friday with the release of “The Little Things,” another new song off her upcoming Subject to Change album.

She shared the news on social media along with the cover art for her new song, which features images of Kelsea dancing in a flowing dress, set against the same kind of hazy blue backdrop she’s used for all her Subject to Change imagery thus far.

Before announcing her new song, she covertly teased the track’s title with an Instagram post earlier this week. Sharing a carousel of snapshots of her favorite recent food, activities and places, she captioned the post, “It’s the little things.”

“The Little Things” will follow Kelsea’s most recent song release, “Love is a Cowboy.” She has also shared the lead single of Subject to Change, “Heartfirst.”

Subject to Change is due out in full on September 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
You May Also Like
Idalou's Jaylee Gandy releases her "Hand Me Downs" video
Lubbock Matadors SC 2023 Season Ticket On-Sale
Sam Hunt drops out of Boots and Hearts 2022 due to “ongoing government restrictions”
Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more
Eric Church explains why he signed on to open for one of Robert Earl Keen’s final shows
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On