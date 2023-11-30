The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 38 Jobs and More Than $1.8M into the Lubbock Community

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) is pleased to announce the expansion of Hydroflo Pumps USA, a Taco Family Company, into the Lubbock community, adding 38 new jobs and $1,875,000 of capital investment to the local economy.

“We are so excited for our expansion and new facility in Lubbock,” said Cheryl Merchant, President and CEO, Taco Family of Companies. “Our growth plans for the operation and workforce are key to the long-term success of Taco–Hydroflo Pump Solutions. Working with the team from the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance has been a pleasure. The assistance, knowledge and willingness to help is so very refreshing and has been a key component of getting our boots here on the ground. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the City of Lubbock.”

For over 25 years, Hydroflo has manufactured vertical and submersible turbine pumps for industries including agricultural, commercial, industrial, municipal and other specialized markets. Today, Hydroflo is the only manufacturer of pumps constructed with all lost-wax investment cast technology. Due to its continued growth, the company announced its expansion to Lubbock into an existing facility at 1802 E 50th Street. As renovations to the building are underway, production is estimated to begin in early 2024.

John Osborne, president and CEO of LEDA, is excited to have another nationwide company growing in Lubbock.

“Our pro-business community, coupled with our workforce, has made us the ideal location for companies to grow,” said Osborne. “Lubbock’s skilled and talented workforce enables businesses not only to thrive but to provide solutions for the communities they serve. Not only does the ethos of Hydroflo align with ours here in Lubbock, but their expertise in the region’s leading industries such as agriculture establishes a solid foundation for a prosperous partnership for many years to come.”

About LEDA

Since its inception in 2004, LEDA has assisted 268 companies with their expansion or relocation to Lubbock. These companies committed to creating 13,894 jobs and investing more than $3.3 billion in new capital improvements that have resulted in $2.3 billion in value-added impact to the Lubbock area.

###