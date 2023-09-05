96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Maize is Back Starting September 16th

September 5, 2023 2:35PM CDT
The Maize Atldo Farms

The Maize is BACK! Listen to win tickets!

Open September 16th – November 4th

Lone Star State – Texas

The Maize

CLOSED ON MONDAYS

Open to the Public:

Tuesday – Fridays: 6-9 pm
Saturdays: 10am – 9pm
Sundays: 2-9 pm
Last Tickets are sold at 9:00
Grounds close at 10:00

Last ticket sold at 9.  Grounds Close at 10

Maze Admission – $13

4 and under – Free

Group Rate $11- Military, Sr Citizens, College ID

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights – $ 9

Includes:

The Maze or Fairy Tale Trail

Hayride, Corn Cannon, Cow Train, Pumpkin Hollow

Horse Rides – $5

The horse rides will be available:

Tues – Fri: 6pm – 9pm
Sat: 10am – 6pm
Sun: 2pm – 6pm

Pumpkins $1- $15 ( 50 cents a pound)

Campfire reservation – $50

Must Make Reservation
Smore Boxes are $20

Kettle Corn & Roasted Corn

THE WINDMILL GRILL AND BAKERY

MAIN ENTREES
Brisket Wrap or Sandwich
$9

Frito Pie
$6

Sausage Wrap
$6

Hot Dog
$4

Nachos
$6

Corn in a Cup
$5

SNACK ITEMS
Fresh Apple Blossom
$5

Kettle Corn
$7

Homemade Pumpkin Muffin
$3

Grammy’s Brownie
$3

Roasted Corn
$4

Jumbo Dill Pickle
$2

Chips
$1

Drinks (Soda & Water)
$2

Hot Chocolate
$2

Apple Cider
$2

