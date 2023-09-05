The Maize is Back Starting September 16th
The Maize is BACK! Listen to win tickets!
Open September 16th – November 4th
Lone Star State – Texas
CLOSED ON MONDAYS
Open to the Public:
Tuesday – Fridays: 6-9 pm
Saturdays: 10am – 9pm
Sundays: 2-9 pm
Last Tickets are sold at 9:00
Grounds close at 10:00
Maze Admission – $13
4 and under – Free
Group Rate $11- Military, Sr Citizens, College ID
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights – $ 9
Includes:
The Maze or Fairy Tale Trail
Hayride, Corn Cannon, Cow Train, Pumpkin Hollow
Horse Rides – $5
The horse rides will be available:
Tues – Fri: 6pm – 9pm
Sat: 10am – 6pm
Sun: 2pm – 6pm
Pumpkins $1- $15 ( 50 cents a pound)
Campfire reservation – $50
Must Make Reservation
Smore Boxes are $20
Kettle Corn & Roasted Corn
THE WINDMILL GRILL AND BAKERY
MAIN ENTREES
Brisket Wrap or Sandwich
$9
Frito Pie
$6
Sausage Wrap
$6
Hot Dog
$4
Nachos
$6
Corn in a Cup
$5
SNACK ITEMS
Fresh Apple Blossom
$5
Kettle Corn
$7
Homemade Pumpkin Muffin
$3
Grammy’s Brownie
$3
Roasted Corn
$4
Jumbo Dill Pickle
$2
Chips
$1
Drinks (Soda & Water)
$2
Hot Chocolate
$2
Apple Cider
$2