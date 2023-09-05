The Maize is Back Starting September 16th

The Maize is BACK! Listen to win tickets!

Open September 16th – November 4th

Lone Star State – Texas

CLOSED ON MONDAYS

Open to the Public:

Tuesday – Fridays: 6-9 pm

Saturdays: 10am – 9pm

Sundays: 2-9 pm

Last Tickets are sold at 9:00

Grounds close at 10:00

Last ticket sold at 9. Grounds Close at 10

Maze Admission – $13

4 and under – Free

Group Rate $11- Military, Sr Citizens, College ID

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights – $ 9

Includes:

The Maze or Fairy Tale Trail

Hayride, Corn Cannon, Cow Train, Pumpkin Hollow

Horse Rides – $5

The horse rides will be available:

Tues – Fri: 6pm – 9pm

Sat: 10am – 6pm

Sun: 2pm – 6pm

Pumpkins $1- $15 ( 50 cents a pound)

Campfire reservation – $50

Must Make Reservation

Smore Boxes are $20

Kettle Corn & Roasted Corn

THE WINDMILL GRILL AND BAKERY

MAIN ENTREES

Brisket Wrap or Sandwich

$9

Frito Pie

$6

Sausage Wrap

$6

Hot Dog

$4

Nachos

$6

Corn in a Cup

$5

SNACK ITEMS

Fresh Apple Blossom

$5

Kettle Corn

$7

Homemade Pumpkin Muffin

$3

Grammy’s Brownie

$3

Roasted Corn

$4

Jumbo Dill Pickle

$2

Chips

$1

Drinks (Soda & Water)

$2

Hot Chocolate

$2

Apple Cider

$2