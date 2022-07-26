“The Man who Broke Capitalism” Author David Gelles

You can find David Gelles meditating in Barre, fairly laid back and would like to have interned at Apple. His book “The Man who Broke Capitalism” is available and he takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.